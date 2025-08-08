Australian HC Neil Hawkins meets CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a farewell meeting with the Australian High Commissioner H.E. Neil Hawkins in Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins for rendering distinguished services in Pakistan. Matters pertaining to expanding trade in the areas of textile, food processing, minerals and IT services were discussed.

The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion, underscored that the mutual ties and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Australia hold special significance. She highlighted, “Investment, technology transfer and long-term partnership are being promoted between the two countried under SIFC. Australia and Pakistan are also pursuing a policy of mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors.”

She outlined, “We are optimistic about the promotion of cold chain logistics for the import of aquaculture and fisheries. The visit of the Australian agricultural mission to Pakistan last July manifests deep mutual cooperation in the agri-trade sector.” She added, “Thousands of people from Punjab in Australia not only promoted development opportunities but mutual ties as well.”

She affirmed, “Punjab is also included in Pakistan’s growing strategic partnership with Australia. Pakistan and Australia are pursuing a policy of cooperation to address the common global challenge of climate change. Australia is an important destination for Pakistani students.” She noted, “Pakistan values its strong relations established with Australia based on mutual respect and lasting friendship. We greatly value cordial relations with Australia.”

She emphasised, “It is imperative to enhance parliamentary ties and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Australia. There are immense opportunities for Australian investors in the IT and tourism sectors in Punjab.” She emphasised, “The Punjab government will provide all possible assistance to the Australian investors to promote investment in the province. We want to save every drop of rainwater so as to utilize it to the optimum level and the Punjab government is taking necessary steps in this regard.”

She underscored, “We deem the protection of the lives and property of minorities in our province and country as an important national duty. Pakistan is a land endowed with rich mineral resources and we want to ensure their better usage. We are restoring the beauty of cities while eliminating encroachments.” Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that Australia and Pakistan are trusted friends and important economic allies as well.

‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ Arrangements

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to make excellent cleanliness arrangements across the province on Independence Day. She has directed all the departments to provide best facilities to the people during Independence Day celebrations. She has also directed to ensure best security and traffic arrangements at public places in view of the arrival of families to celebrate Independence Day.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the district administration across Punjab to fully support civic organizations on the eve of Independence Day celebrations. She highlighted, “The colours of Independence Day spread like a rainbow in cities and villages across Punjab.” People in cities and villages are continuing to hoist flags on their houses. Vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws, trolleys and trucks were also beautifully decorated. Government and private buildings, parks, squares, intersections, markets and highways are also being decorated with flags and banners.”

The beauty of areas and buildings was enhanced by installing electric lights and lamps. The beautiful scenes of decoration and embellishment in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Kotli Sattian, Jhang, Layyah, Sialkot, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock also provided an opportunity of entertainment and rejoice to the citizens. Bazaars, streets, roads and intersections were also decorated in Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahauddin and Sargodha. National monuments were also illuminated. As evening falls, citizens come out on the streets to see the lamps and festivities to celebrate Independence Day.