PM Shehbaz, Bilawal discuss country’s political situation

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss country’s political situation. According to sources, the meeting also covered matters related to the power-sharing arrangement between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Senator Sherry Rehman and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto also accompanied the PPP chairman during the meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the passing of his cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi, praying for the departed soul’s elevation and patience for the bereaved family.

The PPP chairman also contacted the deceased’s elder brother, Javed Shafi, via telephone to offer his sympathies.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mashar Iqbal, and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

Minister of State for Food Security Malik Rashid Ahmed, Minister of State for Power Division Abdul Rehman Kanju, Member National Assembly Saira Afzal Tarar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan, and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Talha Burki also attended the meeting.