Nation united in victory: Memon calls for grand celebrations

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the entire nation should celebrate the historic defeat inflicted on the enemy by the Pakistani armed forces in a grand manner, as only the older generations had witnessed the wars of the past, while the current younger generation has, for the first time, seen its Air Force, Army, Navy, and the entire nation united in a spectacular victory. Speaking in the Provincial Assembly, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that, in this spirit, special events are being organized at the district level across Sindh, including sports competitions, women’s walks, musical performances, fireworks, and other colorful programs. A special Independence Day ceremony was held at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum with the participation of the Sindh Chief Minister, cabinet members, and special children, while August 11 will be observed as a dedicated day for minorities.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a spectacular musical evening is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad today with the support of the Sindh government and Arif Habib. On August 10, a vibrant music program will take place in Sukkur, while on August 13, Pakistan’s largest grand show will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, featuring the country’s leading artists and celebrities. In addition, unique events such as donkey races and boat races at Sea View will also be organized. He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh has invited the business community, opposition leaders, all parliamentary leaders, religious organizations, and prominent individuals from various walks of life to participate in these events, so that the celebration becomes a collective celebration of the entire nation, rather than that of any single group.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in the grand shows being held in Sukkur, Karachi, and other cities, emphasizing that living nations celebrate their national festivals with great enthusiasm. He stated that, during this conflict, the entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces, sending a strong message to the world that unity is the key to victory. He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also presented Pakistan’s stance on the global stage alongside a parliamentary delegation, where all political parties displayed national unity. Sharjeel Inam Memon once again invited the public-through the assembly floor and the media-to make Independence Day truly memorable by joining the celebrations in Sukkur on August 10, at Karachi’s National Stadium on August 13, and in other cities across the country.