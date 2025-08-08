Modi, Putin hold ‘very good’ talks on Ukraine and ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Modi described the conversation as “very good” and detailed. The two leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine. They also explored ways to strengthen relations between India and Russia.

In a social media post, Modi said he thanked Putin for sharing the latest updates on Ukraine. He highlighted the importance of open communication between the two countries. Modi also reaffirmed India’s interest in deepening strategic and economic cooperation with Russia.

Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2025

The Indian leader announced plans to host President Putin in India later this year. The visit is expected to focus on trade, energy, and defense ties. Both leaders have maintained regular contact despite global tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

India has taken a balanced diplomatic approach to the war, avoiding direct condemnation of Russia. Instead, New Delhi has called for dialogue and peaceful resolution. This stance allows India to maintain its traditional partnership with Moscow while engaging with Western allies.

The upcoming visit could further shape India-Russia relations amid shifting global alliances. Observers see it as an opportunity for both nations to strengthen their long-standing ties. The meeting may also send a message about India’s independent foreign policy approach.