Cricketer Haider Ali faces UK investigation, PCB imposes suspension



Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali is under investigation by Greater Manchester Police during Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England. Police confirmed arresting a 24-year-old man on August 4, 2025, after receiving an assault report. The alleged incident took place on July 23, 2025, in Manchester. Authorities released the man on bail pending further investigation. Police said the victim is receiving full support from officers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Haider Ali’s provisional suspension after the allegations surfaced. The board said the suspension will remain in place until the criminal investigation concludes. This step was taken to ensure transparency and fairness. PCB stressed the importance of respecting UK laws and procedures.

In its statement, PCB said an independent and thorough investigation is crucial. The board confirmed it will make further decisions under its code of conduct after legal proceedings end. This shows the board’s commitment to discipline and integrity in cricket.

Haider Ali, a middle-order batter, has played 35 T20 Internationals and two One Day Internationals for Pakistan since his 2020 debut. His career includes several promising performances. However, the current allegations have placed his cricketing future under uncertainty.

The case has drawn significant attention in both Pakistan and the UK. It highlights the challenges sports figures face under public scrutiny. The outcome of the investigation will determine Haider Ali’s professional path. PCB and cricket fans now await the results of the legal process.