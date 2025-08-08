Coca-Cola Launches Its Latest Global Campaign: An Invitation to Be In the Moment and Enjoy!

Pakistan – 8 Aug 2025: Coca-Cola has launched ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign, aimed at inspiring youth to live fully in the moment and truly enjoy it. In a world saturated with digital noise and constant distractions—particularly for Gen Z, the brand is a symbol for enjoying the moment and authentic human connections. As part of the campaign, immersive Coke Zones have been established along major routes to Pakistan’s popular northern getaways. These refreshing lounges offer travelers a much-needed sanctuary to pause, unplug, and recharge. Here, amidst the iconic sounds of Coke Studio and interactive games—all paired with a perfectly chilled drink—visitors can cut through everyday noise and rediscover joy in the moment.

Under the ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign, these inviting these Zones also spotlight the company’s dedication to sustainability. Waste segregation bins and information desks have also been set up that actively promote environmental awareness amongst the visitors at the zones.

Mr. Sami Wahid, General Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan Region of The Coca-Cola Company, said. “As friends and families across Pakistan plan their summer getaways, ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ is an invitation to actively participate, rediscover the value of being fully present, and create lasting memories,’ he said. ‘We are grateful to our partners, including the Environment Protection Department, Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency, and the CoRe Alliance, for helping us ensure visitors to Coke Zones carry the message of keeping the environment clean. This has made this campaign much more meaningful.”

Coca-Cola has been operating in in Pakistan since 1953 and supporting music, sports and refreshing beverages of choice for millions.