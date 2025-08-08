Digital drive: 1 Million Pakistanis read their own meters

In a major step toward improving transparency and accuracy in electricity billing, more than one million Pakistanis have adopted the self meter reading initiative, “Apna Meter Apni Reading.” Launched through the Power Smart app, this program empowers consumers to submit their own meter readings directly to utility companies, reducing billing errors and disputes.

The initiative, driven by the Ministry of Energy, allows users to take and upload a photo of their electricity meter through the app. This user-submitted data helps eliminate delays, improves accuracy, and limits the risk of overbilling. Officials say this initiative puts consumers at the center of the billing process and builds greater trust in utility services.

Led by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, the government has focused on improving customer satisfaction and service delivery in the power sector. The self meter reading system reflects broader reforms that aim to modernize operations and encourage consumer participation in accountability.

The energy ministry noted that the initiative also contributed to reducing losses in the electricity sector. From June 2024 to June 2025, overall losses fell by Rs191 billion, a promising shift from the previous Rs591 billion deficit. This progress underscores how digital tools can drive efficiency and sustainability.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to continue prioritizing consumer satisfaction and service improvement. The success of this initiative demonstrates how tech-enabled solutions can foster transparency, enhance governance, and build a more consumer-friendly energy infrastructure across Pakistan.