India bows to U.S. pressure, agrees to cut Russian oil imports

India has shown readiness to reduce its oil imports from Russia after facing growing pressure and economic threats from the United States. This move follows President Donald Trump’s recent warning and imposition of additional tariffs on Indian goods, raising total U.S. tariffs on Indian exports to 50%.

According to a Reuters report, Indian officials discreetly signaled Washington that they would begin scaling back energy trade with Russia. This signal came shortly after President Trump threatened more economic action if India continued buying discounted Russian crude, which has surged since the Ukraine war. India had been among the top buyers of Russian oil, benefiting from price cuts and long-term deals.

Washington views India’s trade with Moscow as undermining Western sanctions and sending the wrong geopolitical message. As part of its response, the U.S. imposed an additional 25% tariff on a wide range of Indian goods, including textiles, machinery, and auto parts. This prompted urgent internal discussions in New Delhi about the broader costs of defying the U.S.

Though India hasn’t released a formal public statement, sources say Indian diplomats assured their U.S. counterparts that oil purchases from Russia would now be “reviewed” and likely scaled down. At the same time, Indian importers are reportedly seeking alternative suppliers in the Middle East and Africa to avoid further penalties.

This decision reflects the increasing leverage the U.S. holds over global trade flows through economic tools. For India, it’s a balancing act between securing energy needs and maintaining strategic ties with key partners. How far it pulls back from Russia—and how Washington responds—will shape India’s geopolitical positioning in the months ahead.