Pakistan gets $3.2bn in July remittances

Pakistan received $3.2 billion in remittances in July 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This marked a 7.4% increase compared to the $3 billion sent during July last year. However, the inflow was down 6% from June 2025, when remittances peaked at $3.4 billion due to Eid-related transfers.

Analysts credit the rise in formal remittances to tighter foreign exchange rules and better market monitoring. These measures have reduced the difference between interbank and open market rates, encouraging overseas Pakistanis to use legal channels. As a result, the average monthly remittance inflow has grown from $2.5 billion in FY24 to $3.2 billion in FY25.

The SBP expects this trend to continue, with projections suggesting total remittances could reach $39–40 billion in FY26. Analysts also attribute the increase to more Pakistanis working abroad, steady exchange rates, and better oversight of the currency market.

Saudi Arabia remains the top remittance source, contributing $823.7 million in July alone — nearly 8% more than the same period last year. Inflows from the UAE rose 9% year-on-year to $665.2 million, though they fell 7% month-on-month. Meanwhile, the UK sent $450.4 million, down 16% from June but up 2% from last year.

Remittances from the US stood at $269.6 million, which was a 4% decrease compared to June and 10% lower than July 2024. While some markets showed monthly dips, the overall upward trend signals growing reliance on remittances for Pakistan’s economic stability.