Flood cuts off Pakistan-China road link

ISLAMABAD: A major portion of the Karakoram Highway in Upper Hunza was swept away by intense flooding from the Hunza River, cutting off the only land route between Pakistan and China. Dozens of tourists visiting the Pak-China border are stranded due to the road collapse.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, the highway near the village of Morkhun was severely damaged by river erosion. As a result, all ground movement between the two countries has come to a halt. Emergency teams have been dispatched, and efforts are underway to restore the critical route.

He said the flood was triggered by rapid glacier melt, causing the river to swell beyond normal levels. Heavy water flow eroded the roadbed, washing away the road into the river. The area is now inaccessible, and stranded travelers are waiting for rescue or alternative transport arrangements.

Meanwhile, in Central Hunza, water levels have risen drastically in the streams due to the accelerated melting of the Shishper Glacier. Five homes near the stream were evacuated in the past 24 hours to prevent loss of life.

In another hard-hit region, Gupis-Khatam valley in Ghizer district remains isolated for over a week since a flash flood on July 31 blocked the Gilgit-Chitral road. More than 40,000 residents are facing shortages of food, fuel, and medical care due to the ongoing road blockade. Patients and travelers remain stuck as ground transport remains suspended.