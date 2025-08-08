Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid shipment to Gaza

Pakistan has sent its 18th humanitarian aid shipment to Gaza, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian people. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar oversaw the send-off ceremony at Islamabad International Airport on Friday. The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan.

The shipment was dispatched under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the NDMA coordinating efforts alongside relevant partners. This consignment included essential supplies such as dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs), and critical medicines for those affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

With this latest dispatch, Pakistan’s total aid to Gaza has reached 18 consignments, amounting to 1,815 tons of vital relief goods. Officials stressed that this continuous humanitarian assistance highlights Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian cause, despite challenging circumstances in the region.

The Foreign Office issued a statement reaffirming Pakistan’s firm support for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state. The statement emphasized that this state should be based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Moreover, Pakistan reiterated its stance in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, underscoring the urgent need for international cooperation to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Officials vowed to continue providing aid until the suffering of the Palestinian people is alleviated.