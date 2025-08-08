PM orders action plan to boost IT exports to $30 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the IT Ministry for crossing the $3.8 billion export mark. He now wants a strong plan to reach $30 billion. At a meeting on Friday, he reviewed projects from the IT Ministry and NITB. He said digitization is key for Pakistan’s economic growth. He also called for hiring top talent to modernize the IT sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted efforts to support youth and women through IT programs. He said thousands found jobs through the Digital Youth Hub. He appreciated the growing number of female startups and training centers. He also praised the e-Office system for making government work paperless. It helped save both time and money.

Officials shared that IT exports grew 19% this year. They noted a 91% increase in freelancers across the country. Under the National Incubation Center, 386 startups received support. Fourteen of them reached global markets. Also, 40 new e-employment centers were launched in 26 cities.

Training programs helped 315,000 students, including 115,000 women. Around 130 women-led startups are now active. The government trained 2,200 officials and 3,000 students in cybersecurity. Tax collection through Pak-App reached Rs. 6.2 billion. Internet use rose 24%, while 4G access reached over 580,000 new users.

Finally, the PM was briefed on NITB’s digital work. The board manages 179 websites, 113 portals, and 31 apps. NITB is now being restructured to improve services and security. The Prime Minister stressed continued focus on innovation. He said Pakistan’s digital future depends on bold and fast action.