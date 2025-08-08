Ali Zafar shows love for legend Alamgir Haq by singing Balo Batiyan

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar expressed deep respect and admiration for the legendary Alamgir Haq after Alamgir performed the hit song “Balo Batiyan” at an overseas Independence Day concert. Ali shared a heartfelt video on Instagram capturing this special moment, stirring emotions among fans.

In the video, Ali praised Alamgir’s soulful performance, calling it “heartwarming” and honoring the legendary singer for keeping the song alive. “Balo Batiyan” is a megahit co-created by Ali Zafar and the legendary Atta Ullah Khan Esakhelvi. The song, sung in the Saraiki language, became a cultural milestone.

The music video for “Balo Batiyan” was the only Pakistani video to feature among YouTube’s top music videos of 2024, earning the title of Pakistani music video of the year. This achievement reflects the song’s popularity and cultural significance in South Asia and beyond.

Ali Zafar also brought Punjabi folk music to the British countryside with a lively video posted on Instagram. He shared a clip of himself singing “Balo Batiyan” with a beautiful rural backdrop, blending South Asian beats with peaceful British scenery.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Ali’s post, praising him for promoting Punjabi folk music globally. Many expressed excitement over seeing Pakistani culture reach new audiences and appreciated Ali’s efforts to keep traditional music relevant.

Overall, Ali Zafar’s tribute to Alamgir Haq and his celebration of “Balo Batiyan” highlights the power of music in connecting generations and cultures. The collaboration between legendary and contemporary artists continues to inspire fans worldwide.