Pakistani rupee gains 16 paisas against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee strengthened by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, showing a positive shift in currency trading. The greenback was traded at Rs282.40, down from Rs282.56 the previous day.

Earlier on Thursday, the rupee had already made a modest gain, rising 11 paisas against the US dollar by the close of trading in the interbank foreign exchange market. This continued upward trend has caught the attention of traders and investors.

Experts and currency dealers credit the rupee’s rebound to renewed market optimism. Positive economic indicators and improved investor confidence are playing a key role in lifting the rupee’s value.

Market participants are hopeful that the rupee will continue to appreciate in the coming days. They expect this trend to hold especially if Pakistan’s overall economic outlook remains steady and favorable.

It is important to note that the rupee’s recent gains mark its longest daily winning streak since April last year. This progress came after the central bank announced it would slow down its dollar purchases to strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

The currency’s gradual recovery is being seen as a promising sign for Pakistan’s economy, indicating improved stability and growing investor trust in the market’s future.