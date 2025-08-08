The final choice: peace before ruin

History carved by the coloniser still dictates the fate of 2.5 billion people. It is time to redraw peace—not borders.

Over 2.5 billion people—nearly 36% of the world’s population—live across the arc from Delhi to Lahore, from Wagah to Kashgar, from Taftan to Kolkata.

At the strategic crossroads of these routes sits Pakistan—the geographical confluence of the Grand Trunk Road and the Silk Road. This is not just topography—it is destiny.

Yet this entire region remains shackled by colonial cartography—three lines drawn by three Englishmen who never belonged here:

#McMahon Line (1914): Drawn by Sir Henry McMahon, this line still defines the contested border between India and China.

#Radcliffe Line (1947): Drawn in five weeks by Sir Cyril Radcliffe, this blood-soaked line tore apart India and Pakistan, creating a partition without precedent.

#Durand Line (1893): Imposed by Sir Mortimer Durand, this arbitrary line still divides Afghanistan and Pakistan, ignored by Kabul and resented in history.

These borders were not drawn with care or consent.

They were drawn with rulers and red ink, far from the cultures, histories, and peoples they split.

Nowhere else do three foreign colonial officials define the postures of three nuclear neighbours.

This is not a natural order. This is unfinished imperial detritus.

✒️ But what remains more tragic is this:

Despite knowing the absurdity of these divisions, we continue to arm ourselves, escalate rhetoric, and posture with bravado—all while sitting atop the graveyard of colonial miscalculations.

If history teaches anything, it is this:

Hiroshima and Nagasaki ended in peace.

The First and Second World Wars ended in peace.

Even the Cold War ended with handshakes, not missiles.

Peace comes. Always.

But the question is: must it come after ruin?

️ The Road to Peace Doesn’t Run Through BRICS or SCO.

It runs through #Wagah. Through #Khyber. Through #Taftan. Through the #Karakoram Highway.

It runs from #Delhi to #Lahore to #Kashgar. It runs through the shared bloodstream of history.

#BRICS cannot erase geography.

#SCO cannot rewrite history.

Grand summits cannot substitute for quiet diplomacy.

And certainly, no medal—no matter how many stars or stripes—can replace the power of an open border and a handshake.

India must make peace not from weakness, but from strength.

Peace is not surrender.

It is a strategy.

It is wisdom.

It is maturity.

And it is overdue.

Let us redraw peace, not borders.

Let the legacy of the British be a footnote, not a future

