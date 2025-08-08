A rebuttal to Shiv Aroor’s collapse narrative

Introduction: When Shallow Minds Shape a Nation

India’s crisis today isn’t just on its borders or in its economy—it’s in the depth of its public discourse. The true rot lies in the shallow thinking of those who dominate the national narrative. With inflated titles like “managing editor” and “strategic affairs anchor,” many in Indian media aren’t analyzing reality—they’re manufacturing distraction, often without the intellectual equipment to even recognize the contradictions they promote.

Take Shiv Aroor, for example—a face of NDTV’s “India Matters” and a journalist with 1.4 million followers. He recently posted a tweet about India’s foreign policy moves following Trump’s 50% tariff escalation. At first glance, it looks like a list. On closer examination, it’s a study in confusion, contradiction, and collapse—masquerading as analysis.

This isn’t just his failure. It’s a reflection of a broader crisis in Indian elite thought—where shallow observations are passed off as strategic insight, and surface-level commentary drowns out structural truths.

Context:

Shiv Aroor, anchor of India Matters and Managing Editor of NDTV, recently tweeted a summary of India’s foreign policy moves post-Trump tariffs. The implication? That these moves were somehow rational responses to a changing world.

But this is not reasoned analysis. It’s narrative twisting. It’s shallow punditry posing as strategic thought.

Let’s take his tweet https://x.com/ilatif/status/1953573069345177979?s=46 and dissect it line-by-line to show just how hollow this framing is—and how dangerous such simplifications are when broadcast to over 1.4 million followers.

Shiv Aroor’s Tweet:

“Since Trump’s 50% tariff bomb on India:”

1️⃣ Confirmed, Modi will head to China for SCO on Aug 31

2️⃣ NSA Doval meets Putin, finalises dates for Putin visit to

3️⃣ Modi & Lula speak, agree to expand ties

4️⃣ China backs India on U.S. tariffs

Our foreign policy has collapsed

Iqbal Latif’s Rebuttal: What This Really Means

1️⃣ Modi Goes to China for SCO

Shiv’s Implication: Another pro active foreign policy meeting to create an extraordinary new alliance.

Reality: Modi spent a decade scorning China. From Quad membership to flying the Dalai Lama to Ladakh, he openly antagonized Beijing. His sudden trip to China—days after Trump’s punitive tariffs—is not diplomacy. It’s desperation masked as realignment.

China sees through this. They know Modi is using them to gain leverage over the U.S.—and they will not be played.

2️⃣ Doval Meets Putin to Arrange Putin’s Visit

Shiv’s Implication: Diplomatic continuity to face off against Trump’s disinterest towards Modi.

Reality: Russia is knee-deep in a failing war in Ukraine. It’s a pariah state in the West. Doval’s trip shows India’s moral vacuity, seeking oil discounts while Ukrainians die. This is not “alignment”—it’s war profiteering.

India is not mediating. It is monetizing. And that speaks volumes.

3️⃣ Modi Speaks to Lula

Shiv’s Implication: Strengthening BRICS solidarity.

Reality: Lula is Left. Modi is Right. BRICS is fractured. Brazil and India are ideologically mismatched and policy-wise disjointed. There’s no strategic substance, just empty symbolic expansion.

It’s a weak attempt to show relevance in a world where India is increasingly seen as a transactional partner, not a reliable ally.

4️⃣ China Backs India on Tariffs

Shiv’s Implication: Evidence of global support.

Reality: This is the height of naïveté. China and India are in active territorial dispute: Galwan, Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh. Any Chinese support is purely tactical, aimed at widening the rift between India and the U.S.

It’s not support. It’s manipulation.

Shiv’s Final Line: Our foreign policy has collapsed

That emoji says it all—sarcasm, deflection, and irony used in place of insight.

But the collapse is real—and measurable.

Modi is no longer a trusted Trump partner.

Trump has pivoted to Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor.

India’s Quad leadership claim has hollowed out.

BRICS is dysfunctional.

Strategic military parity is gone.

Why This Tweet Is Dangerous

When NDTV’s managing editor packages deep strategic incoherence as mere political banter, it reflects the bankruptcy of media intellectualism in India. This isn’t just wrong—it’s dangerous.

It gives 1.4 million followers a false sense of confidence, masks diplomatic failure as “strategy,” and insulates Modi’s administration from critical scrutiny.

India Matters—but not when led by minds that don’t.

This isn’t just about rebutting Shiv Aroor. It’s about demanding better thinking from those who shape national consciousness.

When the bar for strategic commentary is reduced to tweets with emojis, we should worry more about the minds influencing the nation than the policies being made.