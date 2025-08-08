SpaceX to launch Italian experiments on mars missions

SpaceX has agreed to carry scientific experiments from Italy on its Starship rocket during upcoming Mars missions. The deal was announced on Thursday by the Italian Space Agency.

Teodoro Valente, president of the Italian Space Agency, expressed excitement, saying, “Italy is going to Mars!” He added that the experiments will fly on Starship’s first trips with paying customers to the red planet.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, aims to colonize Mars using the massive Starship rocket. Despite recent test failures and explosions, Musk remains optimistic, expecting the first Starship launches as early as next year.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell called the partnership “first-of-its-kind” and hinted that more collaborations with Italy will follow. She encouraged people to “get on board” the journey to Mars.

Starship stands 403 feet tall and is the most powerful rocket in the world. It is designed to be fully reusable and can carry up to 150 metric tons of cargo on each flight.

The deal follows close ties between Musk and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. However, earlier this year, a proposed cybersecurity agreement between Italy and Musk’s Starlink faced criticism from opposition parties.