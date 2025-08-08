Trump administration seeks to end $7 billion solar plan

The Trump administration has announced its decision to terminate a $7 billion program aimed at bringing rooftop solar panels to low-income and disadvantaged communities across the United States. The Solar For All program, created under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, was designed to lower electricity bills for over 900,000 households by hundreds of dollars each year. It had already approved funding for sixty recipients, including state agencies and nonprofit organizations in both Republican- and Democratic-led states.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said the recent “Big Beautiful Act” repealed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which housed the solar program, leaving him legally bound to end it. He alleged that program funds were being misused by administrative “middlemen” and criticized the lack of requirements to use American-made products, calling the arrangement a “grift” and a benefit for China.

According to research from Atlas Public Policy, only $53 million of the $7 billion allocated had been spent so far. Policy experts noted that traditionally, obligated funds were considered safe once contracts were signed, but the Trump administration is now challenging that assumption. Critics argue this move undermines commitments to renewable energy and threatens planned cost savings for low-income households.

Environmental advocates reacted strongly to the announcement. Adam Kent from the Natural Resources Defense Council accused the administration of making it more expensive for families to keep homes cool or lit, despite promises to cut energy bills. Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders also condemned the decision, claiming it aimed to protect fossil fuel industry profits, and vowed to fight to preserve what he called a vital program for millions of Americans.

The move is part of a broader push by the administration to roll back renewable energy support. It has already helped Congress repeal tax credits for wind and solar, tightened rules on federal leases for green projects, and revoked offshore wind development areas. These actions align with efforts to scale back environmental regulations, including proposed rollbacks on greenhouse gas limits for power plants and vehicles.

In a further controversial step, the administration released a report suggesting that climate change could bring certain benefits. This position, combined with the decision to end Solar For All, has fueled criticism from environmental groups and clean energy advocates who warn that the country risks falling behind in the global renewable energy race.