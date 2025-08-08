July marks third hottest on record, heatwaves loom

Climate experts have confirmed that last month was the third hottest July ever recorded, increasing the risk of more intense heatwaves in the coming weeks. The World Meteorological Center has warned that extreme heat is likely to affect parts of the world, including Pakistan, starting next week, as global warming continues to drive dangerous weather patterns.

European climate data shows that this July followed two years after the hottest July in history, yet global temperatures remain alarmingly high. Experts stressed that this does not mean climate change has slowed down, as the impacts of a warming planet continue to appear in the form of destructive floods, prolonged heatwaves, and record-breaking temperatures worldwide.

Several countries, including China, Japan, North Korea, Tajikistan, Bhutan, Brunei, and Malaysia, recorded their hottest July in at least fifty years. During the month, heavy rains triggered severe floods in Pakistan, India, and China, while wildfires driven by drought devastated regions in Canada, Scotland, and Greece. Many parts of Asia and Scandinavia also experienced unprecedented temperature averages.

Last week, temperatures above 38°C persisted across areas such as West Asia, southern Central Asia, North Africa, southern Pakistan, and southwestern United States. In certain locations, including southwestern Iran and eastern Iraq, temperatures climbed beyond 50°C. Forecasters expect the subtropical high-pressure system to prolong extreme heat in affected regions, with some areas possibly exceeding 45°C in the days ahead.

July was also the third hottest month on record for sea surface temperatures globally. In several regions, including the Norwegian Sea, parts of the North Sea, and the North Atlantic west of France and the UK, local ocean temperature records were broken. The spread of Arctic sea ice was 10% below average, the second lowest for July in 47 years, raising further environmental concerns.

Scientists warn that melting sea ice accelerates warming because darker ocean water absorbs more heat than reflective ice. Oceans already absorb about 90% of the extra heat generated by climate change, making rising ocean temperatures a serious threat. In Antarctica, July saw the third smallest sea ice coverage ever recorded, underscoring the urgency of addressing global warming.