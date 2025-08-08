Pakistan refinery to import Nigerian bonny light oil

Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will import its first-ever cargo of Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil from Vitol in September, marking a shift toward cheaper alternatives to Middle Eastern supplies. Industry sources, who requested anonymity as details are not yet public, said the shipment will consist of 500,000 barrels of light sweet crude. It is expected to be loaded later this month and arrive in Karachi by the end of September. The exact price of the oil has not yet been disclosed.

Neither PRL nor Vitol has commented on the deal so far. This purchase follows Pakistan’s first agreement to import U.S. crude oil, under which Cnergyico will receive American crude supplied by Vitol in October. The move reflects a broader trend among Asian refiners, who are increasingly exploring non-Middle Eastern oil sources due to rising prices in the Gulf region.

Over recent months, Pakistan’s refining sector has shown growing interest in supplies from regions such as the U.S. West Texas Intermediate market and Kazakhstan’s CPC Blend. This shift mirrors the strategies of other Asian refiners seeking to reduce costs while diversifying supply chains. The Nigerian Bonny Light crude, known for yielding higher quantities of petrol and diesel, offers an attractive option for refineries seeking improved product output.

Data from energy analytics firm Kpler shows that Pakistan last imported Nigerian crude in early 2014, specifically the Yoho grade. However, this is the first time the country will be purchasing Bonny Light, a premium-quality crude highly valued in global markets. Industry analysts suggest that the decision could enhance Pakistan’s fuel production efficiency.

The cargo’s arrival will come at a time when Pakistan is aiming to optimize its refining operations and reduce dependency on high-cost Gulf supplies. The shift toward diverse sourcing could also help stabilize domestic fuel prices. With this deal, PRL is positioning itself to adapt to volatile global energy markets while meeting the country’s growing energy demands.

If the trial shipment proves successful, industry insiders believe Pakistan may continue sourcing Bonny Light and other non-Middle Eastern crudes in the future. This strategy could mark the beginning of a significant long-term change in the country’s oil procurement policy.