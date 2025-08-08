Israel’s security cabinet approves Gaza takeover plan

Israel’s political and security cabinet has approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, the largest city in the blockaded territory. The decision came just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel intended to establish full military control over the entire area. Gaza City, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, remains a focal point in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In an official statement, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli military would prepare to seize control of Gaza City while ensuring that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians outside active war zones. The majority of cabinet members reportedly believe that an alternative proposal presented in the meeting would neither defeat Hamas nor secure the release of Israeli hostages currently held in Gaza. This approval marks a significant shift in Israel’s operational approach.

However, two government sources indicated that the decision still requires approval from the full cabinet, a process that may not be completed until Sunday. This delay could give rise to further political debate and international reactions. The timing of this approval is critical, as it comes amid heightened tensions and stalled negotiations over a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier, Hamas accused Netanyahu of planning to continue what it described as genocide and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. The Palestinian group strongly condemned the Israeli leader’s recent interview with an American news outlet, calling it a reflection of his extremist agenda. Hamas argued that Netanyahu’s statements showed clear disregard for Palestinian lives and ongoing peace efforts.

Referring to recent ceasefire talks, Hamas claimed that Netanyahu’s remarks indicated a deliberate step back from negotiations, despite being close to a final agreement. The group alleged that the Israeli prime minister’s decision to withdraw from the last round of talks revealed hidden motives that prioritized political gain over a peaceful resolution.

Hamas further asserted that Netanyahu’s actions proved he was willing to sacrifice Israeli hostages still held in Gaza to serve his personal and political objectives. This latest development adds further strain to an already fragile situation, increasing fears of intensified conflict and worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.