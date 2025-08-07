25 books banned in IIOJK for ‘propagating secessionism’

Indian authorities have banned 25 books in Kashmir for allegedly propagating “secessionism” in the disputed region, where strict controls on the press have escalated in recent years.

The ban threatens people with prison time for selling or owning works by authors such as Booker Prize-winning novelist and activist Arundhati Roy, constitutional expert A.G. Noorani, and noted academicians and historians like Sumantra Bose, Christopher Snedden and Victoria Schofield.

The order was issued on Tuesday by the region´s Home Department, which is under the direct control of Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha, New Delhi´s top administrator in Kashmir.

Sinha wields substantial power in the region as the national government’s representative, while elected officials run a largely powerless government that came to power last year after the first local election since India stripped the disputed region of its special status in 2019.

The order declared the 25 books “forfeit” under India´s new criminal code of 2023, effectively banning the works from circulation, possession and access within the Himalayan region. Various elements of the code threaten prison terms of three years, seven years or even life for offenses related to forfeit media, although no one has yet been jailed under them.

“The identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India,” the Home Department said in its notice. It said such books played “a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Indian State.”

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a key resistance leader in Kashmir, condemned the book ban.

Meanwhile, curriculums related to Muslim Mughal rulers who ruled much of India between sixteenth and nineteenth centuries have been altered or removed. Last year, An Indian court ended decades-old ban on Salman Rushdie´s “The Satanic Verses” owing to absence of any official order that had banned the book in 1988.

Separately, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday said the recent standoff between India and Pakistan was rooted in the unresolved Kashmir dispute, urging the global community to press New Delhi for a “peaceful and expeditious” settlement to ensure regional stability.

The remarks came during an event marking the sixth anniversary of India’s 2019 decision to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and integrate the Muslim-majority Himalayan region into the rest of the Indian union. The move triggered a sharp response from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties, a situation that remains unresolved.