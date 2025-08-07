Four killed, 14 injured in Wana IED blast

At least four passersby were killed and 14 others – including three police personnel – injured on Thursday when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a police vehicle in Wana Bazaar, located in the South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

The blast occurred near Shakai Stand, police officials confirmed, adding that unidentified assailants also opened fire following the incident.

Police have confirmed the death of four passersby in the incident, while 14 others – including three police personnel – sustained injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to Wana Headquarters Hospital, where they are being provided medical treatment.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Shah, a heavy contingent of security forces has been deployed in the area following the blast and gunfire, and evidence is being collected from the scene.