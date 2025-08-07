— says Israel wants full control of all of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel intends to take military control of all of Gaza and will eventually hand it over to armed forces that will govern it properly, Reuters reports. “We intend to,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News when asked if Israel would take control of the entire 26-mile strip. “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.” Responding, Hamas said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remark that Israel intends to take military control of all of Gaza constituted “a coup” amid the Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Netanyahu’s plans to expand Israel’s Gaza offensive show he aims to sacrifice Israel’s own hostages to serve his personal interests, Hamas added in its statement.