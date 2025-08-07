Field Marshal Asim Munir to visit US in a few days

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will travel to the United States this week, marking his second visit in less than two months, foreign media reported on Thursday. The COAS will attend the retirement ceremony of US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla, who was noted for publicly praising Pakistan and was even awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) during his recent visit to the country by President Asif Ali Zardari on July 26.

No official announcement has been made so far regarding any other engagements during Field Marshal Munir’s US trip. The army chief visited the US back in June, and held a rare one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House Cabinet Room with Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs Steve Witkoff and Islamabad’s national security adviser also in attendance.