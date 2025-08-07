Red Sox sign rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an 8-year, $130 million contract

The Red Sox signed rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday, spending some of the cash they saved by trading Rafael Devers away on a player they hope will be the centerpiece of the next generation of Boston stars.

The 21-year-old outfielder, who has 159 major league at-bats so far, is signed through 2033, with a team option for 2034. The deal was announced with the Red Sox on a seven-game winning streak heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

“We’re playing such great baseball. I didn’t want to be a distraction to anyone,” Anthony said in a pregame news conference attended by his parents and sister and teammates along with members of the ballclub’s ownership, front office and coaching staff. “But I knew that this is where I wanted to be, and I’m having a blast. And I just wanted to continue that.”

Anthony is batting .283 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 46 games since making his debut in June. The team is 32-16 since his call-up, including a 10-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break and seven straight wins when he signed his deal.

“This is a guy who was the No. 1 prospect in the sport. We’ve seen the impact that he’s had on our major league team in just over 150 at-bats,” Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said.