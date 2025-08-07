Ex-Man Utd star McTominay nominated for Ballon d’Or

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been nominated for the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or award. The Napoli and Scotland player was one of the 30 nominees for the prize, with the winner set to be announced on 22 September. The nomination is recognition for McTominay’s brilliant debut campaign with Napoli following his £25m move from Manchester United in 2024. McTominay, 28, was instrumental in Napoli’s title success, scoring 12 times in 34 league appearances as he was crowned Serie A’s player of the year. Paris St-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, 28, is a leading contender for the prize following his dazzling campaign for Luis Enrique’s side, which resulted in Champions League glory in Munich. Barcelona 18-year-old Lamine Yamal and Brazilian team-mate Raphinha are the strongest challengers after Hansi Flick’s side won La Liga last term. Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the holder of the award.