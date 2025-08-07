Jane Etta Pitt passes away at 84 years of age

Brad Pitt’s family is mourning the loss of his mother Jane Etta Pitt. The Fight Club actor’s niece Sydney Pitt, whose dad is Brad’s brother Doug Pitt, shared the tragic news of her grandmother’s death at age 84 with a heartbreaking social media tribute.

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance and paint again makes it a tad easier,” she wrote on Instagram August 6 alongside several photos capturing Jane’s happiest moments. “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.”

And while Jane was a shining light within their family, Sydney went on to detail the profound impact her grandmother made in her own life.

“She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things,” she continued. “She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.” Among all the moments they shared together, one stood out the most.

“Every year before school, she gave each of us grandkids a ‘special day’ which was a whole day to do whatever we wanted,” Sydney recalled. “Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep.”

In addition to Brad, Jane is survived by her husband William Alvin Pitt, son Doug and daughter Julie Pitt Neal, as well as 14 grandchildren.

“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” Sydney concluded in her post. “There was no limit to the love she gave and everyone who met her felt it. I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form.”

Among Jane’s grandchildren are Brad’s kids with

ex-wife Angelina Jolie.