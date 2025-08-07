Cardi B reveals $73,000 gift from Stefon Diggs

Cardi B already said broke boys don’t deserve her-and she’s still right. After all, the “Up” rapper recently shared an extravagant jewelry haul from Cartier, along with a $73,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus diamond-encrusted watch from her boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“This is a Patek Philippe,” Cardi gushed in an August 2 TikTok. “My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers.

And though the “WAP” rapper admitted she was with her man when he bought the extravagant timepiece, she thought the Patriots player was splurging on himself.

“I went to link up with him at London Jewelers,” she recalled. “At first I thought he was buying himself a watch and then he was like, ‘Surprise, a watch for you!'” The Patek watch includes 56 diamonds around the perimeter of its clock, as well as a rose gold patented fold over clasp, a rose gold casing and a sapphire crystal case back, according to the brand’s website. Naturally, the piece has become the first step in Cardi’s jewelry stacking routine. As she told her followers in the video, “We’re going to start with the Patek.”

Cardi-mom to Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months with ex Offset-showing off her extravagant gift from Stefon comes after breakup rumors that began circulating less than a month ago.

Indeed, while Cardi hard launched her relationship with the football player back in June, she sparked breakup rumors when she and the wide receiver removed a photo of each other from their respective social media accounts.

But despite the minor roadblock, Cardi, 32, has made it clear she feels spoiled in her romance with the NFL star, which the couple confirmed in May. And after the couple shared they were dating publicly, Cardi gave a glimpse into the pair’s romantic Paris getaway-at a spot fit for a princess. “This man got us staying in a castle,” Cardi gushed in a June 25 Instagram Story. “I’m talking a real castle. Look at this, this is a real f-king castle.”

As she put it of the 31-year-old taking care of her, “He said, ‘B—h, you want castle? I’ll give you a castle, b—h.'”