Calvin Harris and Vick welcome first baby

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope met someone very special in the summer. After all, the “We Found Love” DJ announced that he and his wife Vick Hope welcomed their son on July 20 during a homebirth.

“Micah is here,” Calvin shared in an Aug. 4 Instagram post. “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

The 41-year-old shared a glimpse into the birth, including Vick’s delivery in an inflatable pool, the couple holding Micah together right after, as well as the DJ cradling their son in the sun.

Calvin, who tied the knot with the British TV personality in 2023, also revealed in the post that they decided to turn Vick’s placenta into pills by dehydrating the organ and encapsulating it.

Meanwhile, the BBC radio host, 35, couldn’t help but gush over the news, writing on her Instagram Stories alongside the snap of Calvin and Micah, “my boys.”

Although Vick had debuted her baby bump in April, it wasn’t until May that she addressed the new chapter on the Katie and Jamie radio show, announcing that she would be taking time off for a very special reason. She told co-host Jamie Laing, “I should probably also say this is my final week before I go on maternity leave.”

Jamie responded, “You’re an amazing friend, an amazing person and you’re just going to be an amazing mum.”

It was unsurprising that Vick opted to keep her pregnancy low-key. It was a decision she made after news broke that the “Summer” musician had proposed.

“I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it,” she explained to Hello! Magazine in 2023. “I’m keeping my private life private. I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

She did share a little bit of her pregnancy journey as she attended events like BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend music festival with her baby bump on full display. As her bump continued to grow, she shared a few snaps on her Instagram, too. She captioned the July 16 post, “june bloom.”