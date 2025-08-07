Jack Osbourne shares update on relationship with Aimee

Jack Osbourne was not sugarcoating where he stands with sister Aimee Osbourne. Before the siblings, along with middle sister Kelly Osbourne and mom Sharon Osbourne, put on a united front at patriarch Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral July 31, the 39-year-old shared that he and his eldest sibling were mostly estranged. “We’re not close at all,” Jack explained on a July 16 episode of the Disrespectfully podcast. “We don’t have a great relationship. She’ll be the first to tell you that so it’s no secret.” But Jack-who is a dad to three daughters with ex Lisa Stelly and one daughter with wife Aree Gearhart-shared that Aimee’s relationship with her family did not inform her lack of participation in the family’s hugely successful MTV reality series in the early aughts. “Back then she really wanted to be a musician,” he explained, “and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple like Mazzy Star kind of obscure, mysterious moody. She deemed doing a show on MTV as like, low-hanging fruit.”