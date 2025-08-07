Pakistan women’s football jumps 3 spots in FIFA rankings

Pakistan’s women’s football team improved its global ranking by three places. The team moved from 157th to 154th position. This progress shows the team’s hard work and growing skills on the international stage. The updated rankings were released by FIFA, the sport’s governing body.

Moreover, Pakistan’s ranking points crossed 1,000 for the first time. The team now holds 1,007 points, reflecting stronger performances in recent matches. This milestone is important for Pakistan’s position in women’s football worldwide. It shows steady improvement and hope for future success.

The rise in rankings follows Pakistan’s victories in the Asian qualifiers. The team defeated Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan in recent matches. These wins helped boost their confidence and standing. Fans and experts praise the team’s determination and effort.

Furthermore, the improved ranking encourages Pakistan’s women footballers to keep pushing forward. They aim to perform well in upcoming tournaments and qualify for bigger events. The team’s journey inspires many young athletes across the country. It also highlights the growing importance of women’s sports in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s women’s football team made significant progress this year. Their rise in FIFA rankings signals a bright future ahead. Continued support and training can help them climb even higher. This achievement brings pride and motivation to players and fans alike.