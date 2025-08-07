Punjab launches sanitation fee drive to boost cleanliness

The Punjab government has announced a new sanitation fee for residents and businesses across the province. The fee will range between 200 and 5,000 rupees depending on the area type. Authorities say this fee will help improve waste management and cleanliness throughout Punjab.

Officials explained that residential areas will be charged lower fees, while commercial zones will pay higher amounts. This structure aims to ensure fairness based on usage and impact. Furthermore, the government will introduce a digital billing system to streamline fee collection.

Initially, the bills will be sent in printed form for two months to help residents understand the new charges. After that, digital bills will become the norm to improve efficiency and reduce paper waste. The move supports the government’s push for modernization.

Punjab’s Local Government Department has set a target to collect 15 billion rupees from this sanitation fee in the first year. Officials say this revenue is crucial for enhancing city sanitation and public health efforts.

The sanitation fee marks a significant step by Punjab to maintain cleaner cities and better public services. The government encourages cooperation from residents to ensure its success.