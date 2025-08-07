Pakistan secures South Asia’s lowest US tariff rate: Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan has secured the lowest tariff rate in South Asia after signing a trade deal with the United States. Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani shared the news during a National Assembly session on Thursday. He said Pakistan will now face only a 19% tariff on its exports to the US. This development is expected to boost Pakistan’s exports and strengthen the economy. It marks a rare success in trade diplomacy for the country.

Kayani pointed out that many doubted such a deal was possible due to past political tensions. He mentioned that even the opposition never expected this achievement. According to him, the government worked hard to improve ties with the US. The Prime Minister led these efforts, supported by the foreign and finance ministries. Their teamwork resulted in a favorable outcome for Pakistan’s trade sector.

The finance minister also credited military leadership for playing a positive role. He said Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met the US President during his visit. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also held talks with US officials. These meetings built confidence and helped finalize the deal. Kayani called the agreement a direct result of these joint efforts.

Furthermore, Kayani said the government plans to reduce energy tariffs. He explained that a new policy will be announced soon. The aim is to lower production costs for exporters. Lower tariffs and cheaper energy can make Pakistani products more competitive. This could lead to higher export volumes in global markets.

Lastly, the minister criticized the opposition for hoping relations with the US would fail. He said their focus was on political gains, not national interest. Despite their efforts, Pakistan managed to avoid economic isolation. Kayani urged all political forces to support economic progress. He said Pakistan’s future depends on unity, stability, and smart policymaking.