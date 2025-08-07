Ex-model Abeer Iftikhar’s husband jailed for harassing air hostess

A UK court has sentenced Salman Iftikhar, husband of former Pakistani model Abeer Iftikhar, to 15 months in prison for harassing a flight attendant during a flight. The incident occurred on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Lahore in February 2023, where Salman, intoxicated, behaved aggressively and used racist and threatening language.

According to reports, he abused the crew, threatened to rape and kill a senior air hostess, and hurled racial slurs while under the influence of alcohol. Despite the severity of the incident, police arrested him a year later in March 2024 from his home in England. Following a full investigation, Salman admitted his crimes in court.

The victim, Angie Walsh, has served as a flight attendant for 37 years. She described the incident as the most traumatic experience of her career. The psychological impact forced her to take a 14-month leave from work, during which she struggled to regain her confidence and peace of mind.

Court officials noted that Salman’s behavior endangered not only the flight attendant but also other passengers. The judge firmly stated that such actions are completely unacceptable and carry serious consequences. His threats during the flight terrified many, including his own family members who were onboard.

Despite facing financial issues in recent years, Salman had been living a lavish lifestyle. In 2022, his company reportedly made £90 million, but soon after, he faced heavy tax debts and business losses. He still appeared at high-end parties and drove luxury cars while living in a £2 million mansion in the UK.

Five years ago, Salman married former model Abeer Iftikhar, after which she left the modeling industry. Shockingly, his first wife and children were with him on the flight during the incident and were left shaken and distressed by his actions. The court emphasized that no wealth or status can justify such disgraceful behavior.