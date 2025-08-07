Heavy rain alert issued for Azad Kashmir and KP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to the department, a rain-bearing system is forming over several districts and is expected to bring strong winds and thunderstorms soon.

The PMD said the weather system could impact areas like Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, and Sudhnoti. Other areas likely to be affected include Kotli, Rawalakot, Bhimber, and Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir. In KP, Muzaffarabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Murree, and Galyat are also on alert.

Citizens have been advised to take precautions and stay updated. The PMD has asked local authorities to prepare for the possibility of urban flooding and landslides. These warnings come amid already high monsoon rainfall levels this year.

Since the monsoon season began in late June, rain-related incidents have killed at least 71 people in KP. More than half of the victims were children. Another 86 people have been injured, according to KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Nationally, the monsoon death toll reached 299 by Sunday, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The PMD has forecast more rain in the coming days and urged district administrations to stay vigilant.