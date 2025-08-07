Ana de Armas gears up for thriller with Tom Cruise

Hollywood star Ana de Armas has finally opened up about her upcoming collaboration with Tom Cruise. The two actors are preparing to work together on a new thriller titled Deeper, which is already creating buzz in the film industry. Before filming begins, the stars spent quality time together in Vermont, where Ana owns a home. They later took a short break in England, enjoying some downtime before their hectic schedule begins.

Sources close to the actors say Ana is both excited and nervous about working alongside Cruise. She understands that Tom is known for maintaining high standards on set, especially when it comes to action scenes. However, Ana is fully prepared to meet the challenge and is determined to give her best performance. This marks their first time working together, making it a big moment for both stars.

The film Deeper is being described as a high-stakes psychological thriller, although official plot details have not yet been revealed. Both Cruise and de Armas are famous for their action-packed roles and strong on-screen presence. Tom is expected to perform his own stunts, while Ana continues to make a name for herself as an emerging action star in Hollywood.

Adding to the excitement, the duo was previously seen holding hands in Vermont earlier this year, which sparked rumors of a possible romance. While neither has confirmed any relationship, their public appearances have kept fans guessing. Ana reportedly enjoyed showing Cruise around her favorite local spots, saying Vermont is her go-to place for peace and recharging.

Despite the romance buzz, both actors seem focused on their professional goals at the moment. They are preparing for an intense shooting schedule and are committed to delivering a powerful performance. With both stars on board, Deeper promises to be one of the most thrilling and talked-about projects in the coming year.