Ukraine peace hopes in Trump-Putin summit

The Kremlin announced a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for the “coming days.” Both sides have agreed on the venue “in principle,” though details are still being worked out. This will be the first meeting between sitting US and Russian presidents since Biden met Putin in Geneva in 2021.

Trump has expressed hopes to meet Putin face-to-face very soon, aiming to help end Russia’s military assault on Ukraine. So far, three rounds of talks between Moscow and Kyiv have failed to achieve a ceasefire, with the sides far apart on key demands. The Kremlin confirmed next week as a target date for the summit.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Zelensky reiterated his call for a direct meeting with Putin, stating it is essential for real progress towards peace. He stressed the need to agree on timing and agenda for such a meeting and continues talks with European leaders and security advisors.

Russian negotiators maintain tough territorial demands, insisting Kyiv must withdraw from some areas and reject Western military aid before talks can move forward. Moscow has repeatedly refused a meeting with Zelensky until peace terms are agreed.

The announcement follows a recent visit by US envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow, who proposed a trilateral meeting including Zelensky. Russia did not respond to this offer. Zelensky urged Russia to take real steps to end its aggression as the conflict has caused massive destruction and displacement since February 2022.