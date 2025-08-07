Massive tech glitch grounds United airlines flights nationwide

Thousands of passengers across the United States faced major disruptions on Wednesday after United Airlines halted many of its flights due to a large-scale system issue. The grounding affected “mainline flights,” which operate between major hubs like Chicago, Newark, and Houston, and lasted for over an hour before systems were restored.

The airline confirmed the problem was caused by a technical failure that disrupted its entire network. Engineers managed to fix the issue, but United Airlines warned of continued delays as teams worked hard to bring flight schedules back to normal. Despite the setback, the airline assured customers it was committed to getting them to their destinations as quickly as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stepped in during the crisis, ordering ground stops at several key airports to manage the situation. In a statement, the FAA said it was fully supporting United and closely coordinating efforts to reduce the backlog. They noted the disruption only impacted United flights, not other airlines.

This glitch marks yet another troubling incident for the US aviation sector. Just last month, Alaska Airlines experienced a similar IT problem that grounded planes for hours. Additionally, air traffic control systems have repeatedly failed at Newark-area airports this year, adding to travelers’ growing frustrations.

Even more concerning, the aviation industry was shaken earlier this year by a deadly mid-air collision near Washington’s Reagan National Airport, involving a passenger plane and a military helicopter. As such incidents continue, public confidence in aviation systems appears to be weakening, prompting calls for stronger safeguards and better technology resilience.