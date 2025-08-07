Islamabad bans sale of loud horns before independence day

Islamabad’s district administration has banned the sale of loud horns, locally known as “bajay,” ahead of Independence Day to maintain public peace and reduce noise pollution.

Authorities have confiscated horns from all city stalls and declared their buying and selling illegal. This move aims to stop the growing trend of youngsters using these horns, which create a sharp, horn-like noise causing discomfort to many residents.

In recent years, especially during Independence Day celebrations, young boys and mischief-makers have frequently used these horns, disturbing the peace and triggering complaints about noise pollution.

Last year, a similar ban was imposed in Islamabad to prevent disturbances caused by horns and other noisy instruments during national celebrations. The district administration then also took strict action to control this issue.

The Islamabad District Magistrate’s office issued a notification stating that the sale and use of horns disrupt traffic flow and public order. To avoid any threats to law and order, strict measures under Section 144 have been enforced.

A Judicial Magistrate ordered a complete ban on storing, selling, buying, and using these noisy horns under the legal powers granted by Section 144, ensuring peace during the national festivities.