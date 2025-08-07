Babar Azam’s T20I comeback depends on Fakhar Zaman’s fitness

Pakistan’s cricket selectors are still unsure about recalling Babar Azam to the T20I squad ahead of the Asia Cup. His return mainly depends on Fakhar Zaman’s availability, who is currently injured.

Fakhar was hurt during the West Indies tour and has already missed several matches, including the upcoming ODI series. Although his recovery timeline is unclear, Babar’s comeback is only possible if Fakhar cannot play. No official decision has been made yet.

The selection committee plans to review the situation after the West Indies tour. They want to focus on younger players and avoid putting pressure on current captain Salman Ali Agha by rushing Babar back.

Babar last played a T20I in December 2024 and struggled with form, scoring 236 runs in his last 10 games without a half-century. Despite this, some believe his experience could help Pakistan, especially in high-pressure matches against India.

Salman Ali Agha has captained Pakistan in 18 out of 20 T20Is, winning several series recently. The selectors want to maintain stability but remain open to Babar’s return if circumstances require it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s state TV has bought the Asian cricket broadcasting rights from 2025 to 2027 for $5.2 million. The Asia Cup will take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring possible key matches between Pakistan and India.