Sharjah sets separate stands for Pakistan-Afghanistan fans in tri-nation series

Sharjah authorities have taken important steps to ensure peace and order during the upcoming tri-nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE. The series will start later this month at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Due to past tensions between Pakistani and Afghan cricket fans, officials have decided to assign separate stands and entry points for each group. This measure aims to prevent any crowd clashes and maintain a safe environment for all spectators.

Ticket sales will be limited based on nationality, with fans assigned specific seating areas throughout the tournament. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which holds 16,000 people, expects large crowds of supporters from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other seven times in T20 matches. Pakistan has won four matches, while Afghanistan has won three, adding extra excitement to their upcoming clashes.

The tri-nation series runs from August 29 to September 7. It will begin with the Pakistan vs Afghanistan match on August 29, followed by UAE matches against both teams. The top two teams will qualify for the final on September 7.

Here is the full match schedule:

August 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

August 30: UAE vs Pakistan

September 1: UAE vs Afghanistan

September 2: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

September 4: Pakistan vs UAE

September 5: Afghanistan vs UAE

September 7: Final

This series offers valuable practice for all teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup starting in the UAE on September 9. Organizers hope the new seating plan will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for every fan.