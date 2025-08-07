Pakistan Pushes for Cricket Spot in LA 2028 Olympic Games

Pakistan is gearing up to strongly lobby for a place in cricket’s historic return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. This will be only cricket’s second appearance in the Olympics since Paris 1900. However, reports suggest both Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out on qualification under the current system.

The LA 2028 Organising Committee plans to hold men’s and women’s cricket events from July 20 to 29, featuring six teams in each category. A regional qualification format is expected, with India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania) likely to qualify directly based on their rankings. Other probable qualifiers include Great Britain, South Africa, and host nation USA.

The sixth and final spot remains undecided, with possibilities including a Caribbean nation or another Asian team. Pakistan and New Zealand reportedly face exclusion risks because of the current qualification criteria. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is determined to secure its place and is preparing to appeal.

A PCB insider revealed plans to send letters to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the LA Games Committee, urging them to set a clear qualification cut-off date at least one year before the Games. Former captain Rashid Latif also urged PCB to actively engage with these bodies and recommend using the March T20 World Cup standings as the qualification benchmark.

Despite being ranked eighth in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, Pakistan still has time to improve its standing with upcoming matches. Strong performances could help the team secure a spot and not miss this golden chance. The PCB sees this Olympic opportunity as a way to boost national pride and gain global recognition for Pakistani cricket.

The coming months will be crucial as Pakistan works hard to break into the top ranks and join the elite group competing in the 2028 Olympic cricket events. This historic moment could mark a new chapter in Pakistan’s cricket legacy.