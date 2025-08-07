Climate change causes 15% more rainfall in Pakistan

Pakistan has experienced 15% more rainfall than usual this year, due to rising climate change impacts caused by human activities. Experts say the country remains one of the least prepared to deal with these worsening weather conditions. The monsoon rains, although important for water reservoirs, are becoming more dangerous and deadly with every passing year.

A team of 18 scientists from the World Weather Attribution group found that climate change is making Pakistan’s monsoons stronger and riskier. These experts from Pakistan, the UK, France, and the Netherlands linked the recent deadly floods to unusually intense rains made worse by global warming. They stressed that human use of fossil fuels is increasing the severity of such weather events.

Although the monsoon season usually runs from late June to September and brings 70–80% of the country’s annual rainfall, this year’s rains triggered widespread floods. Roads disappeared underwater, homes collapsed, and crops were destroyed. From June 26 to August 3 alone, 300 people died, 242 of whom were from northern Pakistan.

Dr. Maryam Zakaria, a climate policy expert, explained that even slightly stronger rains are now causing more deaths than ever. While this year’s rainfall was not record-breaking, it followed a growing trend of worsening climate disasters. With global temperatures now 1.3°C higher, scientists expect similar extreme monsoons to occur every five years.

The report warns that Pakistan ranks 152nd in the world for climate preparedness despite contributing just 0.5% to global carbon emissions. The country needs urgent financial support to protect its people. Researchers estimate Pakistan requires $40–50 billion annually to cope with climate threats like floods, droughts, and heatwaves.

Although wealthier countries promised $300 billion in climate finance for developing nations by 2035, there remains a large funding gap. At present, they only provide $28 billion a year, far below the required amount. Without serious action and investment, Pakistan could face losses of up to $1,200 billion by 2050, putting millions of lives and livelihoods at risk.