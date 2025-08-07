Pak squash players to participate in World Games

For the first time in history, Pakistan’s senior squash players will be representing the nation in the World Games Chengdu scheduled to be held in China from August 8 to 12. Led by Head Coach Fahim Gul, the Pakistani contingent includes players Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, said a press release. The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said the World Games is a mega event that brings together top athletes from around the globe, and it is an honor to have Pakistan’s squash team participating in the mega event. This is a momentous occasion for Pakistani squash, and we’re thrilled to see our players take on the best in the world. Let’s wish our players the best of luck and show our support as they make their mark on the world stage, PSF said.