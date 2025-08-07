Thrilling action on the court on day 1 of 2025 FIBA Asia Cup

Basketball fans were treated to four thrilling encounters on the opening day of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah on Tuesday, as 16 teams begin their quest for glory at the 31st staging of the competition.

Hosts Saudi Arabia lost 88-93 to China, who are the most decorated team in the history of the tournament, with 16 titles to their name. Despite the disappointment, coach Ricard Casas praised the Saudi players for their performance saying: “They really played well and showed their character against China, which is considered one of the best basketball teams in Asia. “Still, we have two more games and hopefully we can qualify for the quarter finals.”

The Kingdom’s shooting guard, Mohammed Abdurahkman who plays for Spanish team Club Basket Bilbao Berri, said the team did their best but luck was not on their side. “We had a tough game with China but it is important for us to come back and win the next games against India and Jordan,” he added.

In the other game in Group C, Jordanian forward Hashem Abbas came through for his team when they needed him most as Jordan held off India in overtime to win 91-84.

Saudi Arabia will take on Jordan on Thursday, while India faces China. In Group D, New Zealand, nicknamed the “Tall Blacks,” recorded a comfortable 100-78 win over Iraq and have their sights set on going all the way.

“Our focus is to finish as high as we can on the podium,” said head coach Judd Flavell. “It’s a tough tournament and our pool is tough. If we’re going to be our best, these teams will expose areas for improvement.”

Chinese Taipei and the Philippines lined up for the final game of the day, which attracted an impressive crowd that saw former come from behind to shock the latter with a 95-87 victory. The Chinese face Iraq on Thursday, while the Philippines will need a win against New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.

The lineup of games on Wednesday is: title holders Australia vs. South Korea, Japan vs. Syria, Guam vs. Iran, and Qatar vs. Lebanon.