PSX hits new record, KSE-100 surpasses 145,000 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking run as the KSE-100 index crossed 145,000 points for the first time. On the third trading day of the week, the index surged by 2,051 points, reaching 145,088 points. This strong performance reflects growing investor confidence in the country’s economy.

The market saw trading in shares of 484 companies. Out of these, 264 companies’ share prices increased, while 192 saw declines. Meanwhile, 28 companies’ share prices remained stable. The positive momentum came after the government announced its financial results for fiscal year 2025.

According to the report, the government’s fiscal deficit dropped to 5.38 percent, the lowest in nine years. Revenue increased by 36 percent, outpacing an 18 percent rise in expenditures. This fiscal discipline exceeded IMF projections and boosted market optimism for sustained growth.

On the previous trading day, the KSE-100 index had already crossed the 143,000 mark, gaining 1,189 points. Major companies like Fauji Fertilizer, United Bank, and Engro Fertilizer contributed significantly to the rise. However, shares of Pakistan Petroleum and Habib Bank declined slightly.

Market analysts, including Arif Habib Corporation’s Ahsan Mehnati, linked the rally to strong earnings forecasts. He also noted government moves such as restoring subsidies for remittances and resolving circular debt issues in the power sector as key drivers of market enthusiasm.