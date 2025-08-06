Trump hikes India tariffs to 50% over Russian oil deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on India by 25 percent, bringing the total tariff to 50 percent. He made this decision after India continued to buy oil from Russia despite warnings. Trump said India is not a good trade partner because of these purchases. The new tariffs will take effect within 24 hours.

Previously, Trump had already raised tariffs on India for importing Russian oil. He accused India of fueling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine. Trump also said India profits by reselling Russian oil. These actions angered the U.S. administration and affected trade relations.

Trump expressed concern that India does not care about the deaths caused by Russian forces in Ukraine. He stated that India’s actions harm global peace efforts. Therefore, he justified raising tariffs further as a warning to India. The U.S. wants India to stop buying Russian oil immediately.

Moreover, Trump warned that tariffs could increase again if India continues to buy oil from Russia. He believes higher tariffs will pressure India to change its policies. Trade experts say this move could harm businesses in both countries. It also signals tougher U.S. trade policies ahead.

In conclusion, this tariff hike marks a major escalation in U.S.-India trade tensions. Both countries now face challenges in maintaining good economic ties. The situation remains fluid as negotiations and talks continue. The global community watches closely for future developments.