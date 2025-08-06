Ali Raza denies romance rumors with Anmol Baloch

Actor Ali Raza recently addressed rumors about his relationship with actress Anmol Baloch. He firmly stated they are only friends. The rumors began after their popular drama Iqtidaar, where their on-screen chemistry gained much praise from fans.

Ali Raza explained that their strong acting bond sparked speculation about a romantic relationship and possible marriage. However, he clarified that nothing beyond friendship exists between them. He spoke openly about the matter during a recent talk show appearance.

Furthermore, Ali Raza said he has no immediate plans to marry. He mentioned he will decide about marriage later, depending on how his career and life unfold. He asked fans to respect his personal choices.

He also requested fans to stop commenting on social media about his relationship with Anmol Baloch. He said such comments make him uncomfortable and do not reflect reality. Sharing posts or stories does not mean a romantic link exists.

In conclusion, Ali Raza emphasized that Anmol Baloch is a close friend and co-actor only. He urged everyone to focus on their work rather than spreading rumors. Fans appreciated his honest and clear explanation.