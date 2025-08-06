Islamabad drenched: Rain turns roads into rivers

Islamabad experienced chaos on Tuesday night after heavy rainfall caused mountain streams to overflow, flooding homes and streets in multiple areas. Following intense downpours over the Margalla Hills, flash floods surged through urban drains and storm channels, turning quiet streets into rivers and forcing residents to take shelter indoors.

The worst-hit neighborhoods included New Chatta Bakhtawar and New Mal Sharqi, where floodwater gushed into homes. Residents lost furniture, electronics, and other belongings as water levels rose rapidly. Videos from the scene showed stranded vehicles floating in waist-deep water, with families trapped in their homes waiting for help.

Other affected areas included Bharakahu, Swan, and PHA flats, where similar scenes of destruction unfolded. Locals reported damage to roads, property, and household items. Rescue teams launched emergency operations, wading through floodwater to evacuate residents and clear blocked paths.

Meanwhile, in Kari Gaon, the overflowing stream damaged protective embankments, washing away cattle and household items. Rural dairy farms were also hit hard, losing livestock and feed stock. Villagers described the flood as the worst in recent memory, with some claiming they received no prior warning.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the sixth monsoon spell is expected to continue till August 7, bringing more rain to Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir. Landslides and more flooding are feared in hilly areas. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone zones.